Amazing 2 story Historic Carriage House, with all the charm of yesteryear. Updated bungalow-style 1 bedroom upstairs and currently an active BARBER Shop / Salon below (MLS# 22124009). Zoned C3, the uses of this property are endless. Retail, Student Housing, Office Space...the potential is left only to the imagination. Come see this home, less than a mile from the University of Arizona and right on historic 4th Avenue. Potential for off street parking has been vetted with the City of Tucson zoning division and is ready to go! -New plumbing and electrical-New stucco-New windows, flooring and exterior doors-New whole home carbon water filtration system -Newer roof and mechanicals-Bonus room with separate access and plumbed for sink-Private courtyard-Completely renovated
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $582,500
