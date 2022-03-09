 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $61,000

Central Tucson Upstairs Coop 1 bed/1bath. No neighbors on 3 sides, 4th side is the coop office. Newly remodeled kitchen, new flooring throughout. 2 Mini-split air conditioners. Dual pane windows, Balcony looks through trees, mountains in the distance. All appliances stay. Cash only/no rentals. Monthly fee covers: Property taxes, water, sewer, trash, roof, pests, grounds, pool and more! Close to shopping/restaurants/bus lines. Reid Park is a few blocks away: golf course, walking path, zoo, dog park, etc. Minutes from Downtown Tucson and University of Arizona!

