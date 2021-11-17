 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $68,000

This lovely 1-bedroom 1-bath condo is perfectly situated in the Echo Ridge 1 community. Shopping and dining options can be found only a jiffy away. From the unit, you'll enjoy views of sparkling pool!The easily manageable yard means more time to enjoy the home.The kitchen is suffused with an abundance of natural light. Your household stylist will find an expansive blank slate in the neutral palette of the decor.The HOA fee at $236 that includes property taxes, water, gas, exterior building maintenance, grounds maintenance, sparkling swimming pool, and more. Makes this a winter home or live in it year round. NO RENTALS ALLOWED. CASH ONLY

