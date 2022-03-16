 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $725

1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $725

Cute duplex with large fenced yard, washer/dryer hook ups and covered carport. This home also has a very spacious and open feel to it with all your needs; close to shopping, transportation, and schools! Don't let this one slip by CALL NOW!!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News