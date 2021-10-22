 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $725

Text 520-250-8986 for more info and video walkthrough.Central Tucson 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom PLUS bonus room for a home office, den, or additional sleeping space. This Casita has charming updates throughout, Central A/C with additional window unit A/C, laundry room with washer & dryer included, 1 carport space, private fenced yard & larger shared fenced yard, plus water/sewer/trash included in rent. Located near Public Transportation and all that Central Tucson has to offer. 12mo minimum Lease, $50/adult Application Fee, $725 Security Deposit, $150/pet Pet Fee with approved pet, $200 cleaning fee. Tenant pays Electric and Gas. 6 month Lease rate is $900/mo.

