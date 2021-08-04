 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $75,000

You won't want to miss this fantastic 1 bed/1 bath condo, centrally located & close to the U of A! Will sell quickly! Perfect buying opportunity if you're looking for Downtown Tucson living. Newly renovated. featuring GRANITE counters, NEW lower cabinets in kitchen, FRESH 2-tone paint & baseboards, NEW lighting, NEW bathroom vanity, ALL TILE FLOORING and NEW water heater! This condo is cute and cozy, waiting for someone to call it home. The complex has a great dog run, community BBQ, and POOL/SPA included! Come check it out today, you'll be sure to LOVE it!

