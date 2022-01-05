 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $79,000

Well maintained ground floor unit in desirable Echo Ridge 2. This unit features plush carpet, warm paint colors, updated windows, and a newer HVAC system. Clean and move in ready with a low monthly HOA fee that covers water, gas, exterior building maintenance, sparkling pool, and property taxes. A must see!

