1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $80,000

Great location for a one bedroom 1 bathroom condo! *PRICED TO SELL* New carpet throughout the unit and laminate flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. Bathroom has an entrance for guest from the hallway and a private entrance from bedroom as well where you will walk through a spacious walk in closet. enjoy a shower or a bath with nice tile finish. Feel like enjoying some of Arizona's sunshine? Enjoy a relaxing time on the unit's patio on the top floor! This condo is also located minutes from plenty of shopping centers including the Tucson Mall. Also plenty of restaurants to choose from. HOA includes Pest control, landscaping, laundry facilities, exterior maintenance of building and roof, gas, trash and water.

