Shady and Private one bed one bath unit. 2nd floor for privacy and lovely view of pool and laundry facilities. Unique vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Needs some updating but in good shape. Bathroom shower has knobs removed and dial installed. Nice tile surround in bathroom Breakfast bar and dining area off kitchen. Refrigerator stays. Great location in unit and in Tucson. close to everything. Complex provides two pools and three laundry rooms. Really nice place.
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $82,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
While Tucson is still months away from the official end of the 2021 monsoon season, the city has already received significantly more rain than what 2020's disappointing monsoon season graced us with.
- Updated
Jacob “Jake” Dindinger, 20, had been working as an EMT for four months and hoped one day to become a firefighter.
- Updated
A drive through Tucson convinced this restaurateur to ditch his tropical island retirement plans and open an Italian restaurant downtown.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The new Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink spot will have a similar menu, including its popular Brussels sprouts dish.
- Updated
The head-on crash happened early Saturday morning east of Sells.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Developers want to build on the success of other shopping centers on Tucson's south side with new apartments and retailers.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The average price of a new home in the Tucson market has reached an eye-popping amount not seen here before.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Some of Tucson's most interesting watering holes are tucked away in backrooms of restaurants, shops and on hotel rooftops.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A spicy staple in Tucson homes is making a comeback while a near-replica hot sauce has already landed on store shelves.
- Updated
At least six people were injured in the Thursday afternoon attack.