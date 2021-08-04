 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $82,000

1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $82,000

Shady and Private one bed one bath unit. 2nd floor for privacy and lovely view of pool and laundry facilities. Unique vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Needs some updating but in good shape. Bathroom shower has knobs removed and dial installed. Nice tile surround in bathroom Breakfast bar and dining area off kitchen. Refrigerator stays. Great location in unit and in Tucson. close to everything. Complex provides two pools and three laundry rooms. Really nice place.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News