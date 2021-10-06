Condo available in The Village at Midvale Park. Conveniently located to many restaurants, markets, easy access to I-19, & is within a short commute to Downtown. This ground unit boasts a delightful interior with warm palette throughout, neutral tile floors, abundant natural light, & a cozy fireplace in the living room. The fully equipped kitchen features wood trim cabinets, plenty of counter space, a pantry, and a breakfast bar. Bright dining area overlooks the community pool. Plush carpet & large closet are found in the bedroom. Pristine full bathroom. Stacked laundry closet. Relaxing covered patio with view of the common areas is perfect to enjoy your morning coffee. Community amenities include a refreshing pool, paths, & mature shade trees.
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $84,000
- 2 min to read
The shootout also left another Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a Tucson police officer wounded. One person is in custody.
Oro Valley Police are currently investigating the death.
Colbert's remarks about Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema came during a monologue discussing President Biden's $3.5 trillion bill that is facing criticism by the Tucson native.
OPINION: "It’s time for me to move back to St. Louis, where I grew up and where my parents, brother and his family still live," writes Star Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen.
The crash happened just after 7 a.m. a.m. Friday on I-10 near Tangerine Road
The 40-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries at Banner University Medical Center.
The city of Tucson's staffing shortage could impact services ranging from police, park maintenance to 911 assistance.
For Star subscribers: County supervisors will replace Sen. Kirsten Engel with one of three candidates. Also, Rep. Randy Friese decides to step down; Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faces censure threat; Steve Bannon returning to Tucson; and more.
A 19-year-old died after losing control of his vehicle and crashing head on into an SUV in midtown Tucson.
Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.