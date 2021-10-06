 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $84,000

1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $84,000

Condo available in The Village at Midvale Park. Conveniently located to many restaurants, markets, easy access to I-19, & is within a short commute to Downtown. This ground unit boasts a delightful interior with warm palette throughout, neutral tile floors, abundant natural light, & a cozy fireplace in the living room. The fully equipped kitchen features wood trim cabinets, plenty of counter space, a pantry, and a breakfast bar. Bright dining area overlooks the community pool. Plush carpet & large closet are found in the bedroom. Pristine full bathroom. Stacked laundry closet. Relaxing covered patio with view of the common areas is perfect to enjoy your morning coffee. Community amenities include a refreshing pool, paths, & mature shade trees.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Tucson attorney found dead
Local news

Missing Tucson attorney found dead

  • Updated

Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News