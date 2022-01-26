 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $84,900

Updated 1 bedroom 1 bath Condo in SIERRA MADRE CONDOMINIUMS. This condo has fresh paint and new carpet. The galley kitchen features new appliances including an above stove microwave. There are window coverings, as well as washer hookups. Community is gated with assigned parking. Great central location. Close to tons of shopping, schools and dining. Easy access to I-10 and downtown.

