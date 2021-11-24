 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $85,000

Beautiful, Move In Ready 2nd Floor Unit in Quiet Monaco Complex. Walk In to Soaring Ceilings, Ceramic Tile Floors Throughout, New Paint and a Tranquil Balcony Overlooking the Pool. This Wonderful Open Floor Plan Welcomes you in to Large Great Room, Dining Area and Bright Kitchen with Pass-Through and Breakfast Bar. Spacious Bedroom Offers Walk-In Closet and Vaulted Ceilings. Great Location Close to TMC, Davis Monthan AFB, Shopping, Dining, Entertainment and so Much More!

