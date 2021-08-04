 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $87,000

Nice affordable,LOFT Style Condo. Perfect for a starter property, a student or a small Family.This condo has a BALCONY and fenced YARD. Completely remodeled, All New paint through out, New carpeting in bedroom and laminate flooring in living room, New kitchen counters, stainless Appliances, Light fixtures. Both bathrooms have new vanities & fixtures. This property is priced so that owning is same as rent. 1 bedroom 1 and a half Bath. Very convenient and close to everything, Restaurants, Food, Shopping, Medical, Parks. From living rm, Step outside onto the balcony thru glass door. Enjoy breakfast at the tiled kitchen counter Go downstairs to your bedroom area. Where you have another sliding glass door leading into a fenced-in yard. Built in shelves, VERY CUTE

