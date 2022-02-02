 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $89,900

1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $89,900

Gorgeously remodeled unit in desirable Echo Ridge 2. GROUND FLOOR unit features updated cabinets, appliances, granite countertops, flooring, updated shower surround, washer/dryer, and windows for energy efficiency. HVAC system and hot water heater installed in 2018. Low monthly fee covers water, garbage, exterior building and grounds maintenance, solar heated swimming pool, property taxes and more.NO RENTALS ALLOWED & CASH OFFERS ONLY.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News