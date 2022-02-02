Gorgeously remodeled unit in desirable Echo Ridge 2. GROUND FLOOR unit features updated cabinets, appliances, granite countertops, flooring, updated shower surround, washer/dryer, and windows for energy efficiency. HVAC system and hot water heater installed in 2018. Low monthly fee covers water, garbage, exterior building and grounds maintenance, solar heated swimming pool, property taxes and more.NO RENTALS ALLOWED & CASH OFFERS ONLY.
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $89,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The Bakery at Locale, offering breakfast fare from grab-and-go sandwiches and pastries to more elaborate brunch fare, opens this week.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Mountain Mike's signature pizza, coming to Tucson this summer, has 20 slices, 200 pepperonis and a pound of cheese.
- Updated
A 74-year-old man was arrested in the shooting death of a 53-year-old man in the Catalina area. A woman was also hospitalized with serious injuries.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A year-and-a-half after the University of Arizona acquired the assets of troubled for-profit online Ashford University and rebranded it as the nonprofit UA Global Campus, the university announced plans to fully integrate the online school into its operation.
- Updated
HB 2043 would punish businesses with a minimum $500K fine if they force workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and any of them get sick from the jab.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Walgreens and VillageMD are uniting pharmacies and primary care at sites throughout Tucson, with the first opening in February.
- Updated
The suspect and victim met earlier in the day and went to a Tucson apartment complex where they became involved in a physical confrontation, police said.
- Updated
Pedro Roland Lozano, 36, died Saturday in a hospital from injuries suffered in the crash that occurred in the morning of Jan. 14.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The Century Club at Hotel Congress has concerts booked through March, including an afterparty for Jon Batiste's March concert.
- Updated
Rents at a west-side apartment complex are going up 77 percent. Tenants elsewhere in Tucson are afraid they may be next.