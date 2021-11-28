 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $89,900

Very nice and clean loanable furnished 14 x 52 built in 1979. Roof has been coated in the last few years. Mattress and box springs new in 2018. 9 x 12 AZ room off living room with hide-a-bed and could be used as a second bedroom. Newer refrigerator. Tucson Estates is a 55+ community. The low HOA fee includes unlimited golf, tennis, pickleball, shuffleboard, 3 pools, spa, exercise room, trash collection, and a lot more. Also included is the full use of separate buildings for card games, billiards, dances, concerts, educational forums, church services, and other social gatherings. Tucson Estates is a safe and caring community. You own the land, no lot rent!

