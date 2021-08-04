 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $89,900

WHY PAY MORE! Well-maintained, beautifully landscaped, gated community of 80 units. Interior recently renovated with modern laminate flooring, fresh paint. New bath vanity, toilet, and light fixture. New kitchen sink and faucet. Appliances stay. Covered balcony in front. Community offers pool and spa, laundry room, barbeque area and dog run. HOA fee covers water, sewer, trash, termite control, exterior and roof maintenance, landscaping. Rentals and pets allowed. Cable available. Close to U of A, downtown, I-10 freeway, bus lines. restaurants and shopping. It's a great place to call home!

