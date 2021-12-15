 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $89,900

Downstairs Condo - Dining Room has been converted to a bedroom and has free standing clothing selves. This add can be removed easily by owner, as it is not secured to wall, ceiling, or floor. It will stay if buyer prefers. Sliding Glass door to small enclosed patio yard with wood fence and storage closet off of patio. Spacious Main Bedroom with Large Closet. Full Bathroom with Shower/Tub Combo. Park Like Community and a great place for Owner/Buyer or Investor. Please refer to TEP Go Solar Contract, including in forms, for information including transfer of Electric. Please use seller's Title/Escrow Company - Title Security - 8500 N. Oracle Road - Suite 100 - Tucson, Arizona 85704 - Marcia Cormack / Charles Flint.

