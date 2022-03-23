 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $895

Read, Write, & Live in this Historic Ultra Charming One Bed Townhome Directly Off University~~Writer's Cove~~Open Floor Plan, True Wood Flooring In Living Areas, Large Windows Let In Gorgeous Natural Light~Large Kitchen & Ample Sized Bath~Front Patio Perfect for Plants, Reading, Studying~This is What you Imagined~~$100 Water, Sewer, Trash, Covered Parking.Unit is being fully painted and made ready.Apply online at www.flraz.com.Equal Housing opportunity~Fort Lowell Realty & Property Management~~~

