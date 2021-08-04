 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $90,000

1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $90,000

WOWZERS of a deal! You don't want to miss this opportunity! Location is everything & this home is in a gated community, close to the UofA, close to restaraunts, grocery stores, shopping, bus lines, & so much more!The location of this unit in the complex is perfect as it's a short distance to the pool, volleyball courts, shaded picnic area, & tennis courts! The unit itself has the perfect layout with no wasted space. Relax in your living room or go thru the patio door to your private patio. The kitchen has ample dark wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances & a quaint kitchen nook to enjoy your meals. The bedroom has a walk-in closet, there's a storage closet in the hallway & the full bathroom has a shower/tub combo to relax in after a day in the sun. Don't miss this

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News