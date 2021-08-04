WOWZERS of a deal! You don't want to miss this opportunity! Location is everything & this home is in a gated community, close to the UofA, close to restaraunts, grocery stores, shopping, bus lines, & so much more!The location of this unit in the complex is perfect as it's a short distance to the pool, volleyball courts, shaded picnic area, & tennis courts! The unit itself has the perfect layout with no wasted space. Relax in your living room or go thru the patio door to your private patio. The kitchen has ample dark wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances & a quaint kitchen nook to enjoy your meals. The bedroom has a walk-in closet, there's a storage closet in the hallway & the full bathroom has a shower/tub combo to relax in after a day in the sun. Don't miss this
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $90,000
