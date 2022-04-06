Cozy downstairs unit condo in the Phase II Monaco subdivision. Laminate flooring in the dining room, living room and kitchen. Carpeted areas in the living room and bedroom. Spacious living area with separate dining area. Enjoy cooking in the cute galley kitchen with new granite counters, open to the living room. Updated bathroom with granite countertop, tub and shower. Laundry located on site! Home is currently leased through September 2022. Tenant currently pays $600. Seller is offering a $2500 flooring credit. Please do not disturb tenants. Home will be shown upon accepted offer.
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $94,500
