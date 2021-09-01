 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $94,900

1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $94,900

Updated 2nd floor condo with new paint, granite, carpet, laminate, appliances, cabinets and fixtures, split system ac in all rooms.Great for investment property. Rent in the building for 1 bed 1 bath units are going for 800 and up

