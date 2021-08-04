 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $95,000

1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $95,000

Central One Bedroom Condo! Convenient Condo minutes from shopping, restaurants, Banner + U of A. Second floor one bedroom, one bath unit with a balcony facing courtyard + pool area. Ceramic tiling in living areas, new interior paint and move in ready. Complex offers exercise facilities, tennis courts, volleyball, and a designated covered parking spot.

