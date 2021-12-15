 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $95,000

1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $95,000

Lovely loft style condo. Spacious two story floorpan. Private fenced yard off of downstairs bedroom. Balcony upstairs. Freshly pained interior. New flooring throughout the upstairs. Must see!! Move in ready. HOA covers water, roof, exterior maintenance, pool, pest control, trash pickup. New HVAC system. New dishwasher. Enjoy your morning coffee in the backyard w/a covered patio. Great Eastside location that is close to shopping, restaurants, Park Place, Hospital, and bus lines. What are you waiting for? See it today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News