Lovely loft style condo. Spacious two story floorpan. Private fenced yard off of downstairs bedroom. Balcony upstairs. Freshly pained interior. New flooring throughout the upstairs. Must see!! Move in ready. HOA covers water, roof, exterior maintenance, pool, pest control, trash pickup. New HVAC system. New dishwasher. Enjoy your morning coffee in the backyard w/a covered patio. Great Eastside location that is close to shopping, restaurants, Park Place, Hospital, and bus lines. What are you waiting for? See it today!
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $95,000
