This wonderfully located condo offers all of the benefits of living conveniently while living peacefully. 1st Floor Unit offers the First-Time Homebuyer, New Couple, or Investor the opportunity to relax on their covered porch with easy access to parking. Beautifully spaced there is ample room in the kitchen, a stackable washer and dryer, spacious Bedroom with tons of closet space.Relax in the community pool or spa. This Condo offers all of the amenities of serenity!HOA also covers water, sewer, and trash collection
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $95,000
