Come see this spacious corner unit that has easy access from the covered parking space via the front and side patio doors. This unit allows morning sun in the front and afternoon winter sun on the fullyenclosed patio. Recently repainted in a warm, bright, neutral color and has tile flooring throughout. Kitchen has updated appliances, double sink, and quartz countertops and a pantry with roll out shelves. Lots of additional storage with multiple closets and a large vanity. Generous sized bedroom has two windows with privacy and darkening blinds. New heat pump to be installed before closing. HOA includes water (including hot), sewer, trash, exterior maintenance and a pool. HOA allows rentals and is updating the community with new exterior paint, resurfacing of roads and parking spaces.
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $95,000
