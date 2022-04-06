1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $97,500

Beautifully updated upstairs corner unit condo in the Phase II Monaco subdivision. Ceramic wood looking tile throughout with carpet in the bedroom. Cozy corner fireplace to provide heat on a cold winter night! Spacious living area with separate dining area and a cute galley kitchen. Updated bathroom with granite countertop, tub and shower. Laundry located IN unit, no more trips to the laundromat! Tons of storage with huge walk in closet, linen closet and a coat closet. Home is currently leased through June 2022. Tenant currently pays $750. Please do not disturb tenants. Home will be shown upon accepted offer.