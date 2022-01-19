 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $98,000

Welcome Home! This well cared for condo is located perfectly in the center of Tucson within minutes to dining and shopping. Tons of value, super clean and move in ready! Everything stays; washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. View of the swimming pool from 2nd story private balcony. Enjoy the vaulted ceilings, spacious great room and master bedroom. Schedule your private tour today this one wont last long!

