1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $98,900

Beautifully remodeled ground floor unit in desirable Echo Ridge No 2. This charming unit has been tastefully remodeled and given lots of attention to detail. From custom flooring with level room to room transitions & unique lighting fixtures that make this home a Must See! Some of the updates include granite countertops (kitchen & Bath), an extended bonus room space with central cooling, updated plumbing fixtures (custom walk-in shower w grab bars & mosaic tile), and much more. Low monthly fee includes property taxes, pest control, water, exterior building maintenance, grounds maintenance, and a sparkling solar heated salt water swimming pool. No Rentals Allowed.

