1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $99,500

  • Updated

Walking/biking distance to the U of A, UMC and all the downtown restaurants and shopping. The popular ''Casa Club'' condos offer ''resort-like'' amenities including pools, spa, sports facilities, exercise room and a club house for an active lifestyle. Secure gated community with covered parking. Compact unit, yet the unit offers walk in closets, private balcony, and an open plan. Fresh and clean, recently painted upgraded flooring and lighting. For your convenience there are 2 on site coin op laundry facilities. Water, sewer and trash included in the HOA

