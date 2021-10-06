 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $99,900

VACANT! Fully updated one bedroom one bath! This condo is fresh with modern touches featuring grey tile throughout, granite countertops, updated vanity and updated lighting. The pass through ledge to the kitchen has been removed and pendant lighting added to open up the space. The master has a large walk-in closet and access to the patio. This home also has a stacked washer and dryer for added convenience, as well as an attached storage closet on the front landing. Vacant and move in ready home!

