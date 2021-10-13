 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $99,900

Resort style living near shopping, restaurants & UofA in gated community! Move-in ready condo on the 3rd-floor in central Tucson community of Casa Club Condos. This charming condo features recently installed laminate wood flooring throughout & fresh paint. Dining area with Catalina Mountain views, 2 sliding doors take you to a covered patio overlooking volleyball court & pool. Spacious master suite, walk-in closet, newer ceiling fans, faux wood blinds, open layout with an abundance of natural light & resort-style HOA amenities. Amenities include two community pools & hot tubs, tennis & basketball courts, and volleyball, clubhouse with fitness center, racquetball court, pool table, and more!!!

