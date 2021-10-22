 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $995

1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $995

Incredible one bedroom guesthouse that has been totally updated. Stainless appliances, tile floors, new paint, nice yard, new cabinets, new counter tops, full kitchen, family room and a large bedroom. Minutes to the University, or UMC. Location is also close to 4th avenue, downtown, and shopping. Call today.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News