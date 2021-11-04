 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
10 Bedroom Home in Benson - $995,000

10 Bedroom Home in Benson - $995,000

This is it! Your very own oasis in the desert. A one-of-a kind, private compound set on 80 acres of pure serenity known as 'Desert Sanctuary Ranch'. This amazing property boasts over 6800 sqft and a total of 11 structures that include: a main residence (2216 sqft 3br/3ba), 4 guest cottages, dining hall, prayer house, pool house, vintage farmhouse and various storage structures. Upon arrival through the private gate, you're welcomed by a wrought iron entry to the lovely front courtyard of the main residence. An oversized covered front porch brings to mind warm sunny days sitting on a rocking chair with an ice cold glass of lemonade. Relaxing and taking in the quiet desert beauty and endless mountain views that surround you. The main home has been renovated with warm

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News