10 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,750,000

10 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,750,000

Tucked away, driving down a private road, within the Catalina State Forest is the incredible Spanish style Hacienda, known as ''Rancho De Los Cerros''. Welcomed by paved cobble stone, lush greenery and matured trees, you enter a time capsule of history and privacy, surrounded by breathtaking mountain and Sonoran desert views. The original 1906 110sqft homestead evolved over the past 115 years into this spectacular 8000sqft estate, Stables, multiple guest houses and quarters, a beautiful pool with entertainment bar, outside fire pits and BBQ areas, including guest hosting facilities that can accommodate up to 1000 guests. For the true equestrian at heart the estate offers stables with a beautiful arena and irrigated pasture. And do not forget the endless riding trails within the Catalina state park. With this being the ONLY privately owned property within the Catalina State Park Additional Special features include a wine cellar, a 60x60 garage with RV hookup and a Private well. A masterpiece worthy of being experienced.

