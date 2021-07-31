 Skip to main content
10 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $6,500,000

Welcome to Eleven Arches, also known as the Grace Mansion. The historic trophy property was built in 1937, by notable architect Josias Joesler, as a winter residence for Louise N. Grace, the heiress of eastern shipping magnate W.R.Grace. The privately walled and gated enclave is situated on 4.38 acres, within the prestigious gated community of The Estates at Eleven Arches, a prime location in the heart of the Catalina Foothills. After a five year restoration by the current owners, the property was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The magnificent Tucson Landmark exemplifies Joesler's iconic late 19th and 20th Century Revival architectural style, and is famous for its residents, guests, events, architecture and location.

