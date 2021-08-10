 Skip to main content
10 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $749,000

Single family residence that was converted to an assisted living facility. It easily could be reconverted. AMAZING Mountain views. Huge living room. Ceramic tile in kitchen and some living areas; other bedrooms have newly installed engineered wood flooring. Very quiet neighborhood centrally located just north of River near Campbell. 85718 zip code. HOA Fee Only $100 Annually.

