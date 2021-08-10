Single family residence that was converted to an assisted living facility. It easily could be reconverted. AMAZING Mountain views. Huge living room. Ceramic tile in kitchen and some living areas; other bedrooms have newly installed engineered wood flooring. Very quiet neighborhood centrally located just north of River near Campbell. 85718 zip code. HOA Fee Only $100 Annually.
10 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $749,000
