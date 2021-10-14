 Skip to main content
Art installation puts swing into UA Mall

101421-tuc-metro-mi-casa

ABOVE: Emma Johns, a sophomore physiology major at the University of Arizona, laughs while swinging with her boyfriend, Carter Suchecki, who is visiting from Southern California, at Arizona Arts Live’s new art installation “Mi Casa, Your Casa 2.0” on the UA Mall. The installation features a series of three-dimensional red frames with swings where people can socialize in a playful spirit, according to Arizona Arts Live. Mi Casa, Your Casa 2.0, created by designers Hector Esrawe and Ignacio Cadena, opened on Oct. 7 and runs until Nov. 7.

BELOW: Vanessa Cota, left, and her daughter Leilanie Lopez begin to swing on the “Mi Casa, Your Casa 2.0” art installation. Mi Casa, Your Casa 2.0, created by designers Hector Esrawe and Ignacio Cadena, opened on Oct. 7 and runs until Nov. 7.

