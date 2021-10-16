Tony Palmer, a park ranger, cuts up samples of the membrillo fruit that is ready to harvest at Tumacácori National Historical Park. On Saturday, visitors were invited to pick their own membrillos and take them home. “Quinces are like cousins of the apple,” says Palmer. People from all over come to see this harvest event.
101821-tuc-metro-tumacacori-harvest
- Arizona Daily Star
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Affected areas include downtown, the Menlo Park neighborhood and Santiago Hills, west of Silverbell between Speedway and Anklam Road.
- Updated
Affected areas include downtown, the Menlo Park neighborhood and Santiago Hills, west of Silverbell between Speedway and Anklam Road. The series will air on HBO Max.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The Golder Ranch Fire District has two dedicated crews to handle snake removal calls. They just had their busiest month maybe ever. Other local fire departments are seeking spikes, too. The cause of the recent jump is not entirely clear, though this year’s wetter-than-normal monsoon season is almost certainly a factor.
- Updated
The Monty Python founder/writer brings his 'Why There is No Hope" tour to Tucson Music Hall.
- Updated
A woman died and her 2-year-old suffered non life-threatening injuries after the mother drove her car off the side of Mount Lemmon.
OPINION: "We have a great record when it comes to throwing people with addictive disorders in jail but a poor one for treatment," writes Tucsonan Joyce Bertschy.
- Updated
Detectives believe the 43-year-old victim got into a fight before he was pronounced dead at the scene on Tuesday night.
- Updated
Some key moments were listed in a timeline provided Monday by the NCAA.
- Updated
The former president's latest claim follows the nearly year-long audit in Maricopa County that found Biden won Arizona by slightly more votes than previously thought.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Fines ranged from $3,000 to $20,000 for repeat violations of state health standards at three dialysis centers, whose patients are at heightened risk of harm from such errors, public records show.