102722-tuc-cal-skyspy

The moon will be good to follow for the next several days.

Tonight, look toward the southwest at 6:15 p.m. to see the thin crescent moon just above the horizon. To the left (south) of the moon 2½ degrees is red Antares at the heart of Scorpius the Scorpion which is leaving our evening skies. This view will be best seen in binoculars.

Saturday night, the five-day old moon is higher in the southwest sitting in the middle of Sagittarius the Archer. It may be hard to see, but the moon will be in the lid portion of the teapot configuration of Sagittarius.

Tuesday night is an especially good time to look at the first quarter moon, which is directly south about 7:30 p.m. There is much more. Above the moon, five degrees, is Saturn. To the left (east) of Saturn, 41 degrees, is bright Jupiter.

On Wednesday night, the gibbous (more than half lit) moon will be approximately halfway between Saturn on its right and Jupiter on its left. Moreover, on Wednesday evening, the bright star Fomalhaut sits directly below the moon 15 degrees. Fomalhaut in the fall evening sky is a favorite view of many observers. It is bright and seemingly hangs above the southern horizon in the middle of nowhere as there are no bright stars near Fomalhaut. Use the moon to see it and other celestial wonders.