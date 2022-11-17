111822-tuc-spt-sportsshorts

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge of the Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize.

After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close.

The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohtani, last year's winner, was picked first on two ballots and second on the other 28 for 280 points.

Yordan Alvarez of the World Series champion Houston Astros finished third.

Goldschmidt took the NL trophy for the first time after a couple of close calls earlier in his career.

The first baseman received 22 of 30 first-place votes and eight seconds from a separate BBWAA panel.

“It’s a great honor. But it isn’t just about me," Goldschmidt said in an interview on MLB Network. "I mean, there’s been so many people that have helped me.”

• The Diamondbacks acquired 2020 AL Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis from the Seattle Mariners on Thursday in exchange for catcher/outfielder Cooper Hummel.

The 27-year-old Lewis was a star during the shortened 2020 season, batting .262 with 11 homers and 28 RBIs. He hasn't come close to that level of production since, hitting just .143 and three homers last season while spending a big chunk of the year in the minors.

If Lewis can rebound, he could provide some right-handed power in a left-handed heavy D-backs lineup.

Hummel — who is also 27 — just finished his rookie season, spending time in both the outfield and behind the plate. He hit .176 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 176 at-bats while splitting time between the majors and minors.

SOCCER

Senegal's Mané to miss World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — Senegal star Sadio Mané has been ruled out of the World Cup after undergoing surgery for his leg injury, Bayern Munich and the Senegalese soccer federation said Thursday.

Bayern said the 30-year-old Mané had an operation in Innsbruck, Austria late Thursday to reattach a tendon to the head of his right fibula bone, treating an injury he sustained playing for Bayern in a German league game against Werder Bremen on Nov. 8.

“The FC Bayern forward will therefore no longer be available to play for Senegal at the World Cup and will begin his rehab in Munich in the next few days,” Bayern said.

Senegal team doctor Manuel Afonso earlier announced the end of Mané's lingering hopes of playing at least some part in the World Cup.

“Unfortunately, today’s MRI shows us that the progress was not as favorable as we had hoped,” Afonso said. “The result is unfortunately us withdrawing Sadio from the World Cup.”

Senegal, the reigning African champion, had hoped that Mané, a two-time African player of the year, could return at some point during the tournament.

Most of Senegal’s squad arrived in Qatar for the World Cup on Sunday. The team’s first game in Qatar is against the Netherlands on Monday.

Senegal plays host Qatar four days after it faces the Netherlands. Its final game in Group A is against Ecuador on Nov. 29.

Senegal won its first major title at the African Cup in February, when Mané scored the winning penalty in a shootout to beat Egypt in the final. Mané also scored the winning penalty in a playoff that sealed a place for Senegal in Qatar.

Senegal — with Mané — was rated by many as the best African team to ever go to a World Cup.

NBA

Ball (ankle) to miss Friday's game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — X-rays on LaMelo Ball’s left ankle were negative, but the Hornets All-Star point guard has already been ruled out of Friday night’s game against the Cavaliers.

Coach Steve Clifford said it is too early to know how much time Ball will miss after spraining the ankle for a second time in a 125-113 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday night.

Ball first injured his ankle on Oct. 10 during a preseason game against the Wizards when he stepped on an opposing player's foot. That caused him to miss more than a month of action, including the first 13 games of the regular season.

Ball had returned to action over the weekend and played three games before rolling it again when he stepped on a fan's foot as he was attempting to save a ball from going out of bounds in the fourth quarter.

Ball grimaced in pain and immediately limped to the training room and did not return.

GOLF

Fitzpatrick leads Race to Dubai

UBAI, United Arab Emirates — Matt Fitzpatrick's fast start helped him move out in front in the Race to Dubai as Rory McIlroy struggled in the first round of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Fitzpatrick birdied his first five holes and finished with a bogey-free 7-under 65 on Thursday for his lowest round on the Earth Course, where he is a two-time winner.

The U.S. Open champion was tied for the lead with Tyrrell Hatton, who went on a run of four straight birdies from the 13th hole but finished with his lone bogey on the par-5 18th.

McIlroy leads the Race to Dubai standings as he bids to be the European tour’s leading player for the fourth time in his career, but needed a birdie on the 18th just to get under par with a 71 that tied him for 22nd. Ryan Fox, who is second in the points table to McIlroy, managed only a 73 to sit tied for 33rd.

Fitzpatrick would clinch a first Race to Dubai title with a third win at the World Tour Championship, provided McIlroy or Fox don't finish the event in second. Even a second-place finish would be good enough for Fitzpatrick as long as McIlroy doesn't finish lower than seventh.