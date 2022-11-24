112822-tuc-news-customer-note

Effective Thursday, Dec. 1, if you temporarily suspend your home delivery service we will no longer offer packaged delivery of back copies when you return. All content will continue to be available to you online, and your account will be credited for the days that the print edition is not delivered.
For Star subscribers: The Leapfrog reports, which offer patients a snapshot of hospital safety, focus on how well medical facilities avoid preventable errors, accidents, injuries and infections using over 30 safety measures.
For Star subscribers: Attorney General Mark Brnovich demands answers from Maricopa County about what he said appears to be violations of election law. He says he got "hundreds of complaints" about handling of the 2022 General Election.
But the contest for Arizona attorney general between Democrat Mayes and Republican Abe Hamadeh is still headed to an automatic recount.
Many local spots will be closed this Thanksgiving 2022, but here's a list of places in Tucson, Arizona that are staying open, including the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, The Loft Cinema, and several restaurants.
For Star subscribers: The peace officer certification was revoked from a Tucson police officer and a Pima County sheriff deputy's certification was suspended following an investigation into two separate incidents that happened last year.
For Star subscribers: The two neighboring businesses bring Casa Blanca Plaza, on Oracle and Rudasill roads, to 100% leased.
Man arrested also suffered gunshot wounds.
For Star subscribers: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey contends U.S. environmental laws don't apply to his border project because the land doesn't belong to the U.S. government.
Couple said their software would generate enormous financial returns.
A coatimundi paid a surprise visit to downtown Tucson, camping out at a historic mansion for about a week before being captured and released at Catalina State Park.