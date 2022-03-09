 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
12 Bedroom Home in Oracle - $890,000

Great opportunity for your own Bed and Breakfast or Airbnb. This wonderful historic home sits on over 2 acres in the heart of charming Oracle, Arizona. Current owners have done all the work and now you can reap the rewards. Turn key operation. Sold fully furnished with all you need to run a successful B&B. Opened for business in February of 2021. Home has 4 units available for rent as well as the main living quarters. The spaces for rent will come fully furnished (list to be provide upon accepted contract). The owners main living quarters is a 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath, with office. 3 Of the rental spaces come with fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryers. All rentals have their own separate entrances. There is even room for your guests to bring their horses.

