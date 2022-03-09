Great opportunity for your own Bed and Breakfast or Airbnb. This wonderful historic home sits on over 2 acres in the heart of charming Oracle, Arizona. Current owners have done all the work and now you can reap the rewards. Turn key operation. Sold fully furnished with all you need to run a successful B&B. Opened for business in February of 2021. Home has 4 units available for rent as well as the main living quarters. The spaces for rent will come fully furnished (list to be provide upon accepted contract). The owners main living quarters is a 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath, with office. 3 Of the rental spaces come with fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryers. All rentals have their own separate entrances. There is even room for your guests to bring their horses.
12 Bedroom Home in Oracle - $890,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tucson's El Charro is kicking off its centennial celebration with the opening of a new downtown restaurant, The Monica.
- Updated
Senate will vote on making it legal for business owners and their employees to kill people who are damaging or defacing their property.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tesla is opening its first Tucson dealership as new electric vehicle inventory is scarce locally and around the nation.
- Updated
"The pandemic, coupled with other problems such as streaming of first-run movies, etc., have taken their toll," a retail broker said of the theater's closing.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Researchers will use a nontoxic dye to help show whether sunlight can destroy various chemical compounds in the Tucson river water, including pharmaceuticals and personal care products.
- Updated
The Rillito Park Foundation decided Thursday to form a panel made up of experts in and outside of the racing industry to take a serious look at what Rillito can do to make it better.
- Updated
Check out this list of events happening in March 2022 in the Tucson area, including Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita. Find favorites such as the Tucson Festival of Books and Cyclovia, plus live music, local markets, workshops, stargazing, a wine festival and more.
- Updated
Hotel occupancy, one indicator, has improved so much in Tucson that “we're blown away, to be honest,” says the CEO of Visit Tucson.
- Updated
Fencing can alter or cut off the movement of mule deer, bighorn sheep and javelina between the Tucson Mountains and ranges to the west.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The GOP-led Senate votes to rebuke Flagstaff Republican senator for "publicly issuing and promoting social media and video messaging encouraging violence against and punishment of American citizens.''