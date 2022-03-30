This beautiful property starts with over 1.5 acres sitting above the rest with breathtaking Mountain and Desert Views all around the property. The property also features a Private Well, 2 septic tanks and Natural Gas. There is over 6400 Sq. Ft. of living space across. Was previously home to Sierra Madera Assisted living and is fully up to code and in excellent condition. Would also make an ideal bed and breakfast or a great family compound. With 2 full equipped kitchens and 3 refrigerators along with laundry all included. The home currently has 12 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms and 3 separate large living spaces. Also, guest house & garage were added in 2007. the 1500 sq. ft guest house has an additional garage space and separate storage shed.... This is truly a one of kind property!
12 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $889,900
