This beautiful property starts with over 1.5 acres sitting above the rest with breathtaking Mountain and Desert Views all around the property. The property also features a Private Well, 2 septic tanks and Natural Gas. There is over 6400 Sq. Ft. of living space across. Was previously home to Sierra Madera Assisted living and is fully up to code and in excellent condition. Would also make an ideal bed and breakfast or a great family compound. With 2 full equipped kitchens and 3 refrigerators along with laundry all included. The home currently has 12 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms and 3 separate large living spaces. Also, guest house & garage were added in 2007. the 1500 sq. ft guest house has an additional garage space and separate storage shed.... This is truly a one of kind property!
12 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $899,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A commercial truck crossed the median into oncoming traffic, slamming into a pickup truck and killing the two people in it.
- Updated
“Some of our departments are having trouble just blocking and tackling right now. Just getting the basics done,” says Councilman Steve Kozachik.
- Updated
Are you good at bargaining on the price of a new car? Under proposed legislation, if you pay less than the MSRP, you would get a permanent tax break from the state on the vehicle license tax.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The Tucson rental market closes out the year with strong demand.
- Updated
The 78-year-old victim was pulling out of a private driveway when a truck crashed into his vehicle, sending them both into the intersection.
- Updated
Banner Health, Arizona's largest hospital network, is operating over capacity at several facilities and turning away surgeries that aren't medically necessary. Conditions are expected to only get worse in the next month.
- Updated
Check out all the holiday light opportunities around Tucson this December.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Known for its breakfast burritos and flour tortillas, Anita Street Market may be ending its 40-year-run due to financial issues.
- Updated
Seen and heard from Champaign, Illinois, where the 11th-ranked Arizona Wildcats knocked off Illinois on Saturday afternoon.