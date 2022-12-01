120222-tuc-spt-sportsshorts

NASSAU, Bahamas — Sepp Straka was home in Alabama preparing for a big week of golf matches at his club, a friend's wedding and the SEC Championship game. And then Tiger Woods couldn't play in the Bahamas because of a foot injury, and Straka had a change in plans.

It worked out OK for him.

The replacement for Woods managed six birdies at rain-soaked Albany for a 3-under 69 that gave him a share of the lead at the Hero World Challenge with defending champion Viktor Hovland, Tom Kim and Collin Morikawa.

Straka was first off in the pro-am, the time usually occupied by Woods. He was paired with Justin Thomas, who typically plays the first round with Woods.

Did he get anything else from the tournament host?

“The iron game wasn't as good as his, but maybe rubbed off a little bit on me,” Straka. “So yeah, that was nice.”

Hovland was the only player to reach 4 under at any point before a bogey on the 16th. He is trying to join Woods as the only players to win this holiday event back-to-back.

The course typically yields low scores, except for rain that left foot-deep puddles in some of the sandy areas and made chipping difficult from tight lies on soggy turf.

Kim was superb with his short game. He was in the front bunker on the par-3 17th and clipped the shot of muddied sand with such speed that it checked 3 feet from the hole.

Cameron Young, who came within inches of an ace on the hole, smiled at his father and said, “He's allergic to bogeys.”

Young, the PGA Tour rookie of the year and one of seven newcomers to the elite, 20-man field, had a 71 and was among only eight players who broke par.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, a runner-up at the World Challenge last year, had a 72. He needs to win to get back to No. 1 in the world.

As for Woods, he kept up his presence at the tournament spending time in the television booth. He has not played since the British Open in July.

NFL

Watson won't address accusations

BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson didn't address the accusations or reasons behind his time away from the Browns. No discussion. No reflection.

On the verge of his first regular-season game in nearly two years, Watson stayed clear of more controversy.

Cleveland's new starting quarterback refused to address non-football questions on Thursday in his first comments since returning from an 11-game NFL suspension over sexual misconduct allegations.

Speaking to the media for the first time since his agreement with the league was announced in August, Watson declined to discuss his ban or the reasons for it. He has been accused by more than two dozen women of sexual harassment and assault during massage therapy sessions.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old will make his long-delayed debut for the Browns in Houston, where he began his career, rose to stardom and where his alleged off-field misconduct happened.

Watson, who was reinstated Monday, opened with a brief statement thanking trainers, teammates and Cleveland fans for their support. He said he had been advised by his “legal and clinical teams” to only address “football questions.”

Watson agreed to the lengthy suspension, a $5 million fine and to undergo professional counseling and therapy after an independent arbitrator ruled that he violated the league's personal conduct policy. Watson has settled 23 civil lawsuits brought by the women, while two others, including one filed in October, are pending.

The three-time Pro Bowler, who signed a five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns in March, wouldn't say what he learned during his punishment or if the league-mandated counseling helped.

NBA

Celtics, Horford agree to extension

BOSTON — The Celtics aren't letting Al Horford go anywhere this time.

The team announced Thursday that the 36-year-old veteran big man has signed an extension to remain in Boston.

The deal is for two years and $20 million, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not disclose the terms of the contract.

“Boston has become a home to me and my family as my teammates and I continue to strive towards winning Banner 18,” Horford said in a statement released through the team.

Horford left the Celtics in free agency after three seasons following the 2018-19 season and signed a four-year, $109 million contract with the 76ers. He spent just a season in Philadelphia before being traded to Oklahoma City. The Thunder then packaged him in deal in summer 2021 that netted them Kemba Walker and sent Horford back to Boston.

Horford was instrumental last postseason in helping the Celtics reach the NBA Finals with Rob Williams battling injuries.

With Williams sidelined again for the start of this season following knee surgery, Horford has been solid, averaging 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 55% from the field.