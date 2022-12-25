 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access, including the e-Edition, as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company

122522-metro-tucsonh

Related to this story

Most Popular

A list of places that will be open on Christmas Day 2022

A list of places that will be open on Christmas Day 2022

From strolling through the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and the Winterhaven Festival of Lights to eating dinner at The Coronet or Panda House, here's a list of places offering things to do and eat on Christmas Day in the Tucson area.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News