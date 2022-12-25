122522-metro-tucsonh
- Johanna Willett Arizona Daily Star
-
-
From strolling through the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and the Winterhaven Festival of Lights to eating dinner at The Coronet or Panda House, here's a list of places offering things to do and eat on Christmas Day in the Tucson area.
On Nov. 10, the jury returned a 19-count indictment against 10 alleged members of a Tucson-area drug trafficking organization.
"Everyone was telling me how much of a hometown it is, but they still have a big community and the hugest fan base like on the West Coast. I said, 'That's really good.'"
For Star subscribers: The used car dealership will be located on two acres of land, with an apartment development planned nearby.
For Star subscribers: A state water board agreed Tuesday to start talks with company that wants to build a $5.5 billion desalination plant in Sonora and pipe water to Arizona.
The long-awaited construction on 3-mile stretch of First Avenue has hit another roadblock as the RTA asks for more analysis before Tucson's preferred four-lane version of the project goes forward.
The agreement comes in the lawsuit the Biden administration had filed earlier this month asking a federal judge to force removal of the hundreds of double-stacked containers.
But Maricopa County official says even if that happened, it would not matter. The votes eventually would have been counted anyway, including those for Republican Kari Lake, who is challenging her loss for governor.
State Sen. Sonny Borrelli had sued trying to have Democrat Katie Hobbs' win over Republican Kari Lake overturned.
The crash, which involved a male cyclist and a San Carlos EMS ambulance, happened at the 2600 block of North Craycroft Road.