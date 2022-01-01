123021-tuc-news-horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19)The Warrior. The Captain. The Pioneer.
Symbol: Ram
Element: Fire
Planetary Ruler: Mars
Your keyword for the coming year: Collaborate
Career Path: You’re cooking with gas! Inspiring connections with others will benefit you as important people cross your path and new friendships are forged. Business ties and working alliances will confirm that your contributions are making a difference. People in places of influence will notice your progress!
Home & Family: Time spent with children will energize you and ignite your own childlike nature to play. New sports and hobbies, and new avenues of interest will keep you engaged. This is a fortuitous time to welcome new members to the family through marriage or birth. As your family circle expands, so will your heart.
Earthly Delights: Relationships that aren’t working will change in one way or another. Old systems and patterns are melting away as you raise the bar for what you want. Trust and authenticity are two big themes this year. Travel to entertaining destinations with a special someone will keep your interest piqued!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)The Craftsman. The Farmer. The Protector.
Symbol: Bull
Element: Earth
Planetary Ruler: Venus
Your keyword for the coming year: Evolve
Career Path: This year you are more interested in the work itself than getting credit for a job well done. (Others, of course, will notice you.) Expect recognition for your hard work and be sure to take the credit when the time comes. Remember that others will benefit you this year. You are reaping the seeds that you previously planted.
Home & Family: You will find it easier to express yourself emotionally this year. Because lovers and marriage partners will be more sympathetic, reconnecting with them will happen naturally and fluidly. New relationships that begin this year will be mentally stimulating and adventurous.
Earthly Delights: Opportunities to travel with a good friend or colleague are likely. One-to-one encounters with others will be empowering and enlightening this year. New relationships that begin now might be with someone who shares your family values and work ethic. This means yours will be a powerfully bonding year.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)The Communicator. The Connector. The Storyteller.
Symbol: Twins
Element: Air
Planetary Ruler: Mercury
Your keyword for the coming year: Expression
Career Path: You are approaching a time of harvest as Saturn, the task-master, climbs through your ninth house. This means 2023 will be based on the building momentum that you demonstrate this year. You can see now with more clarity where you want to take things and what goal is within your reach. People in positions of influence will help you.
Home & Family: Reach out to those you admire and ask for their advice, because people in high places, as well as family and like-minded souls, are more amenable to you now. Run your ideas up the flagpole; you might be surprised by the support you receive. Be gracious and say “thank you!”
Earthly Delights: Your charismatic nature is magnetic this year. Opportunities to travel with a friend or partner might present themselves. Keep a bag packed ready to go for any spontaneous outing that comes your way. You’re willing to share your vulnerable nature with someone, which makes this a rich year for heartfelt communications.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)The Feeler. The Healer. The Gardener.
Symbol: Crab
Element: Water
Planetary Ruler: The Moon
Your keyword for the coming year: Comfort
Career Path: You might have felt pushed to your limits in 2021, especially concerning responsibilities with dependents, partners and co-workers. However, your ability to manage difficult situations has grown tremendously! This year you are better positioned to hone your craft. Bosses, teachers, and VIPs will admire you, which is why you will get recognition for your hard work!
Home & Family: Friends in high places are ready to do favors for you this year. This is an excellent time to champion an idea or get others on board with your vision. You’re thinking outside of the box and being experimental. Enjoy brainstorming sessions with people who support your creative nature.
Earthly Delights: Exciting connections with others will delight you this year. You feel more at ease and ready to show your fondness for someone. You will welcome affection from others. As your trust in others grows, this will open the door to new relationships. Romance with someone from another culture or a different background is likely.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)The King/Queen. The Creator. The Rock Star.
Symbol: Lion
Element: Fire
Planetary Ruler: The Sun
Your keyword for the coming year: Sharing
Career Path: While you may have experienced and will continue to experience frustrations on the job front, some of these are now revealed to be opportunities! Finally, the universe is becoming supportive to you in material terms. In addition, events will occur that help you get in touch with your deep values. This year you will know what you need and know how to get it. Key alliances and partnerships will also help you achieve your goals. If you choose your alliances wisely, they won’t let you down.
Home & Family: Redecorating, renovating and DIY projects around the home will get your juices flowing this year! You might find yourself hosting parties, which in turn, inspires you to shine up the place! Travel to unusual places might also shift you to embrace new ideas and customs. You’ll make a statement!
Earthly Delights: Personal connections will be intense this year. Relationships that have weathered this test are to be cherished. New romances that begin this year will be mentally stimulating and exciting! You might attract a lover who has something to teach you. (Or you might fall in love with a teacher?)
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) The Analyst. The Craftsperson. The Purist.
Symbol: Virgin
Element: Earth
Planetary Ruler: Mercury
Your keyword for the coming year: Build
Career Path: Material and financial changes for the better are possible because you will see improvements across the board. Enhanced earnings will most likely mean a ripening or a harvest related to your investments. Joint enterprises can prove profitable; therefore, be open to forming working units. Interesting job opportunities will cross your path. Remember, luck favors the prepared.
Home & Family: Fresh activities and new interests will get your attention this year. You might initiate long-range projects. You might start a new business, return to school or expand your studies. Your connection with family and relatives will reinforce family values. You’re embarking on a new cycle, one to which you will be deeply committed.
Earthly Delights: As you create more security in your life, you will be keen to expand your horizons this year. You might be busy with travel, exciting diversions and flirtations. This is the perfect year to pick up an instrument or explore a new hobby. New philosophies and belief systems will appeal.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)The Peacemaker. The Artist. The Diplomat.
Symbol: Scales
Element: Air
Planetary Ruler: Venus
Your keyword for the coming year: Expansion
Career Path: Your daily environment at work will be happier this year because opportunities and exciting work-related projects are coming your way. Relations with co-workers and authority figures will be easier. You can also expand your craft or upgrade your training. Bosses, teachers, parents and VIPs are impressed!
Home & Family: This year your physical well-being will improve! You will naturally crave healthier foods and care more about your body. Your energy levels will be high, allowing you to be more available to your family. Close connections with others are blessed as you feel more at home spiritually and emotionally.
Earthly Delights: You might experience an increased connection and commitment in the form of a relationship — a marriage, the birth of a child, a new home or moving with a partner to a new community. These experiences will be bonding. Single Librans may meet someone older, more experienced or grounding. In general, you will feel more serious about love experiences.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)The Detective. The Sorcerer. The Strategist.
Symbol: Scorpion
Element: Water
Planetary Ruler: Mars & Pluto
Your keyword for the coming year: Evolution
Career Path: You can now see the results of projects you started several years ago. Some, you have outgrown; others are still bearing positive fruit. This is the time to take new risks, especially ones that put you front and center. It’s time to honor what you need from this world and go after it! You’re preparing for a new cycle of growth.
Home & Family: “Young at heart” is your theme this year! Exciting social occasions, creative pursuits and fun times with children will delight. This is the year to celebrate! A vacation is in order. Travel for pleasure is possible (start saving now). Take the time to work on your own artistic ideas. Find new avenues of creative expression.
Earthly Delights: This year you are more than ready to express yourself! Love relationships will expand your range of experience. Married Scorpios can expect their love life to be more playful and creative. Single Scorpios might meet someone from a radically different background who opens up a whole new world.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)The Traveler. The Philosopher. The Adventurer.
Symbol: Archer
Element: Fire
Planetary Ruler: Jupiter
Your keyword for the coming year: Self-care
Career Path: You’re ready to up your game this year, and your adventurous nature will help you do this. Review and reassess your long-term goals. Take stock and figure out what is working and what is not. Experiment and try out new ideas and practices to push you into new areas socially and professionally. You’re ready!
Home & Family: This year you feel confident in your ability to provide and care for yourself and make a lovely home. You may feel the urge to relocate or explore renovations or DIY projects. Family connections are blessed. Plan on a happier home with more entertaining!
Earthly Delights: You will feel more connected and generous with those you love, making this a good year for committed relationships. Love relationships that begin now may be rooted in family values and a deep appreciation of love and nurturing. Meet-ups and exciting encounters are likely at weddings, birthdays and playful functions!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)The Commander. The CEO. The Emperor/Empress.
Symbol: Mountain Goat
Element: Earth
Planetary Ruler: Saturn
Your keyword for the coming year: Agility
Career Path: This year you can get a promotion or a new professional role because the seeds you planted over the past few years are starting to bear fruit. Plus, you’re more than capable of rising to the challenge! You’re ready to expand your horizons, and you have the discipline and the vision to see things through.
Home & Family: There will be a sense of excitement and delight in your day-to-day relationships. This is strong year to build (and rebuild) connections with relatives, neighbors, co-workers and your community. Your efforts in writing, teaching, studying and training can go well. It’s a great time to learn a new language. Exercise those brain muscles!
Earthly Delights: You’re more comfortable expressing your thoughts and concerns with loved ones this year. This is a wonderful time to be honest about your deeper aspirations and share those precious dreams with someone. New love relationships that start now will be intellectually stimulating and exciting. You come across as confident and sure about what you want!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The Revolutionary. The Humanitarian. The Futurist.
Symbol: Water Bearer
Element: Air
Planetary Ruler: Uranus
Your keyword for the coming year: Self-Awareness
Career Path: Breakthroughs are on the menu! You’re eager to invest in yourself and your future. It’s time to get any training you might need to help you achieve your career goals. You might travel in pursuit of education or spiritual insights. You might also make a major investment this year.
Home & Family: Changes on the home front are likely since you’re ready for growth and change. Family dynamics are set to shift as you finally disengage from stuck patterns and old mindsets. Enjoy this fresh energy! Renovations and DIY projects are exciting as you claim new territory for yourself.
Earthly Delights: This year your sensual nature is heightened. This can manifest as art projects and increased creative expression as well as romance and lovemaking. Romantic occasions and flirtations put a bounce in your step. Existing relationships can hit new heights, while unattached Aquarians may well meet a worthwhile mate.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)The Mystic. The Poet. The Visionary.
Symbol: Two Fish
Element: Water
Planetary Rulers: Neptune
Your keyword for the coming year: Empowerment
Career Path: As Jupiter moves through your sign until May and then again in the autumn, you will attract opportunities, favorable experiences and influential people. You will outgrow old beliefs and thinking. This is a strong year for career growth that brings more security and access to resources.
Home & Family: This is a wonderful time to share your hopes and dreams with others. Family members are receptive and willing to support your ideas. This year you’re likely to experience many family excursions and visits from out-of-town relatives. Enjoy family trips as well!
Earthly Delights: A committed relationship can become more solidified this year. A joint purchase or investment (such as a home) is likely. Unattached Pisceans easily attract partners because your optimism is contagious. People are happy to be around you! Enjoy making new friends and acquaintances.