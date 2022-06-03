 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1702 pizza closing

1702 never closed during the pandemic, pivoting to takeout and delivery using a third-party delivery app. However, business has remained slow for the last two to three years.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Eric Lepie, owner of 1702 Pizza and Craft Beer, is closing after 15 years in business.

1702 pizzeria closed its doors in May after 15 years of service. Not only will owner Eric Lepie be closing the restaurant but he’s also closing the final chapter of a 45-year restaurant career in Tucson.

1702, known for pizza and craft beer, has closed after 15 years

