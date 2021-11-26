 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Arivaca - $149,000

Stout two story red brick contemporary in the heart of Arivaca. Balcony deck provides the birds eye view of town and country. Newer roof, Newer AC's and peace and quiet away from it all. Minutes to Arivaca Lake and a perfect retreat for hunters, outdoor enthusiasts, bird watchers or someone that wants to live a more rural lifestyle. No hustle and bustle here! Property qualifies for down payment assistance and zero down USDA financing, ask listing agent for more details.

