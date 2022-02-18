 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Benson - $119,000

2 Bedroom Home in Benson - $119,000

This move in ready 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Manufactured home built in 1996 has been tastefully updated over the last 6 years. New shingle roof in 2016, full length covered front deck with metal roof accessible by ramp or steps, wide interior doors and hallway & textured and painted walls. The detached 528 square foot garage built in 2015 has been converted to a finished, insulated, air conditioned workshop. It could be left as is, converted back to a 2 car garage or turned into a living space. The back yard with alley access is entirely chain link fenced including a fenced in garden area with established strawberry plants and storage shed.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News